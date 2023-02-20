Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Jasco sees plunge in interim earnings

20 February 2023 - 20:19 Mudiwa Gavaza

Technology group Jasco Electronics expects to report a more than 400% plunge in earnings in the six months to end-December 2022. 

Jasco, now worth R44.1m, provides transmission and operational support systems for telecom networks across Southern Africa...

