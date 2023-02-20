Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Alviva to delist from JSE of March 7

Tech group being bought by consortium of empowerment shareholders THAM Investments and DY Investments

20 February 2023 - 18:47 Mudiwa Gavaza

Alviva will delist from the JSE in early March after the fulfilment of conditions for a buyout offer of the technology conglomerate last week. 

The group valued at R3.28bn was the subject of an expression of interest from its two large empowerment shareholders, THAM Investments and DY Investments, that pencilled in a R28-a-share offer to minority shareholders...

