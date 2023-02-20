Alviva to delist from JSE of March 7

Business Day TV spoke to hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta
SA’s corporates must rethink their flawed CSR models or risk rising anti-business feeling, community protests and legal action against them by previously disadvantaged communities
Corruption-buster Martha Ngoye will apply for certification and enforcement of her arbitration award
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
Tech group being bought by consortium of empowerment shareholders THAM Investments and DY Investments
Business Day TV spoke to Sowetan journalist Noxolo Sibiya
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Data shows that some of the engine rooms of the global economy face catastrophic hazards such as rising sea levels, river flooding and wildfires
Attacking brand of cricket is required to book a semifinal spot, says Laura Wolvaardt
‘Navalny’, about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, won the documentary category
Alviva will delist from the JSE in early March after the fulfilment of conditions for a buyout offer of the technology conglomerate last week.
The group valued at R3.28bn was the subject of an expression of interest from its two large empowerment shareholders, THAM Investments and DY Investments, that pencilled in a R28-a-share offer to minority shareholders...
