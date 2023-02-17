Companies / Telecoms & Technology

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down

Wojcicki will be replaced by her deputy Neal Mohan, a senior advertising and product executive who joined Google in 2008

17 February 2023 - 00:00 Yuvraj Malik and Nivedita Balu
Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube. Picture: ARND WIEGMANN/ REUTERS
Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube. Picture: ARND WIEGMANN/ REUTERS

YouTube CEO and one of the first Google employees, Susan Wojcicki, is stepping down from her role at the tech giant that started in her garage nearly 25 years ago, she said in a personal update on the video-sharing platform on Thursday.

Wojcicki will be replaced by her deputy Neal Mohan, a senior advertising and product executive who joined Google in 2008.

The change of guard comes as YouTube’s advertising revenue fell for the second straight quarter amid intense competition for viewing time with short-form video services such as TikTok and Facebook’s Reels, and streaming services like Netflix.

Mohan, a Stanford graduate, was appointed chief product officer at YouTube in 2015. He focused on building YouTube Shorts, Music and subscription offerings in the role.

He previously spent nearly six years at DoubleClick, a company Google acquired in 2008, and later served for about eight years as senior vice-president of display and video advertising at Google.

One of the most prominent women in tech, Wojcicki said she will focus on “family, health, and personal projects”, and plans to take on an advisory role at Alphabet.

She was previously senior vice-president for ad products at Google and became the CEO of YouTube in 2014.

“It strikes me as a forced exit caused by YouTube's underperformance in recent quarters... What's less clear is whether Mohan, who's had a relatively low profile to date, has the leadership qualities to get YouTube back on track,” said Paul Verna, analyst at Insider Intelligence.

Alphabet shares were barely changed for the day, down less than 1% after the news.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Spar and BEE retailers close to resolving dispute
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Amplats a stock market laggard during Viljoen’s ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Red-hot coal prices light up Glencore’s profit
Companies / Mining
4.
Daniel Mminele to pursue his green interests at ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Cable thieves could cause areas to be cut off ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.