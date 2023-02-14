Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom pushes to raise R1bn from financial institutions

The group’s profitability has been hit by rising living costs, which have lowered demand for some products

BL Premium
14 February 2023 - 11:57 Mudiwa Gavaza

Shares in Telkom shot up on Tuesday morning, as the group announced plans to firm up its cash position by selling a portion of its device receivables book to financial institutions for R1bn.  

The partially state-owned operator announced a raft of cost-cutting measures, as it reported earnings for the third quarter to December. The group’s profitability has been hit by rising living costs, which have lowered demand for some products by consumers, while having to bear the increased operating costs due to ongoing power cuts in the country. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.