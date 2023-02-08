Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Lesaka in bid to enhance growth in merchant business

08 February 2023 - 20:26 Mudiwa Gavaza

Lesaka, which has been working to rid itself of a scandalous past, says growth for the fintech group will continue to be driven by its unit servicing merchants in the informal sector.

This comes as the group reported its first quarter of profit for its once ailing consumer business, sending its share price up 13% to R97...

