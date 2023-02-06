The JSE tracked global peers weaker as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve’s next move
With the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, it is now possible to take this data analysis to the next level by making predictions and identifying patterns that can be used to automate decision-making and improve future performance. Business leaders can make data-driven decisions in real time, leading to more efficient operations, improved performance and increased revenue.
I had a meeting with a client recently who acknowledged that her business had made great improvements in its data gathering initiatives; however, her team was not able to easily see what they need from their current dashboards. “I wish we could easily see what the data is showing us.”..
Rocking the AI Boat
Local firm OQLIS lets you ‘see’ data with AI
Most business leaders believe they can venture on the AI journey without external assistance
