MTN Ghana said the tax liability had been fully withdrawn following extensive engagements with Ghanaian authorities
Telecoms operator MTN’s surprise R13bn tax bill in Ghana was withdrawn by that country’s authorities, it announced on Friday .
The assessment by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) was for an amount of approximately 8.2 billion cedi, about $665m at current exchange rates, including penalties and interest charges...
MTN Ghana’s tax bill withdrawn
