MTN Ghana’s tax bill withdrawn

MTN Ghana said the tax liability had been fully withdrawn following extensive engagements with Ghanaian authorities

03 February 2023 - 19:01 Katharine Child and Mudiwa Gavaza

Telecoms operator MTN’s surprise R13bn tax bill in Ghana was withdrawn by that country’s authorities, it announced on Friday . 

The assessment by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) was for an amount of approximately 8.2 billion cedi, about $665m at current exchange rates, including penalties and interest charges...

