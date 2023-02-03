Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN affirms faith in future of Ghana’s economy after tax bill U-turn

03 February 2023 - 19:01 Mudiwa Gavaza and Katharine Child
UPDATED 05 February 2023 - 17:29

MTN is officially off the hook for a surprise R13bn tax bill in Ghana, with that country’s authorities withdrawing the claim on Friday, the telecom operator announced.

A week ago, international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor came out in support of MTN in the matter. She encouraged the mobile operator and Ghanaian tax authorities to reach an amicable solution after voicing concern about the apparent mistreatment of SA companies operating in other African countries...

