Vodacom sales rise 15% with boost from Egypt

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
The party supports ‘allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions’
Minerals Council SA says there had been a steady decrease in mining fatalities over the past two years
Paul Mashatile to be sworn in as an MP, paving way for David Mabuza’s likely exit
Additional funds raised by proposed listing will enable company to boost production of LNG and liquid helium
Despite higher interest rates, household credit continued to pick up
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
In just more than two years, 228 people have been charged under lèse-majesté and 10 are in detention
The captain replied in the best way to the insults he has had to take from nobodies
Affordable Vitz and updated Fortuner are also headed to our shores in 2023
SA’s biggest mobile network operator Vodacom reported double-digit growth in the quarter ending December after consolidating results from Vodafone Egypt, which had acquired in 2022.
Group revenue was up 15% to R30.7bn in the three months to end-December year on year, boosted also by a weaker rand, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Stripping out Vodafone Egypt and the weaker rand, group revenue was pedestrian at 4.7% and the subscriber base in its core SA market shrunk 2.4% to 44.668 million.
Group service revenue was up 16%, with normalised growth of 3.5%, supported by growth in data revenue and financial services.
Vodacom and its crosstown rival MTN have leveraged their infrastructure to diversify their revenue bases into financial services, particularly on the continent where levels of penetrations were still low.
The diversification comes as the popularity of voice calls declines and as data prices — and thus profits — drop. The two telecom companies allocate billions of rand in capital expenditure to upgrading their infrastructure.
“The third quarter of our current financial year is the first set of results that includes revenues from what we expect will be a transformative transaction for the group following the acquisition of a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt,” CEO Shameel Joosub said in a statement
“In December last year we announced the finalisation of the R43.6bn deal, the largest in Vodacom Group’s history, and one that cements our position as a leading pan-African technology company, in addition to diversifying and accelerating our growth profile. It also means that our population reach exceeds 500-million people across Africa, providing a clear growth path for Vodacom.”
Vodafone Egypt was consolidated from December 8 and contributed over R1.8bn to group service revenue.
Revenue in financial services, the fastest-growing contributor to the group’s suite of new services, rose 30.6% to R2.6bn, boosted mainly by demand for services on M-Pesa platform, as well as double-digit growth in insurance policy and airtime advance sales in SA.
Over the last 12 months, M-Pesa processed $366.7bn, an increase of 17.0%, and remains Africa’s largest mobile money platform by transaction value.
In SA, revenue grew 5% to R21.9bn, while service revenue was up 3%. New services such as financial and digital services, fixed and internet of things were up 9.9% and contributed R2.3bn, or 15.0% of SA’s service revenue.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Vodacom sales rise 15% with boost from Egypt
SA’s biggest mobile network operator Vodacom reported double-digit growth in the quarter ending December after consolidating results from Vodafone Egypt, which had acquired in 2022.
Group revenue was up 15% to R30.7bn in the three months to end-December year on year, boosted also by a weaker rand, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Stripping out Vodafone Egypt and the weaker rand, group revenue was pedestrian at 4.7% and the subscriber base in its core SA market shrunk 2.4% to 44.668 million.
Group service revenue was up 16%, with normalised growth of 3.5%, supported by growth in data revenue and financial services.
Vodacom and its crosstown rival MTN have leveraged their infrastructure to diversify their revenue bases into financial services, particularly on the continent where levels of penetrations were still low.
The diversification comes as the popularity of voice calls declines and as data prices — and thus profits — drop. The two telecom companies allocate billions of rand in capital expenditure to upgrading their infrastructure.
“The third quarter of our current financial year is the first set of results that includes revenues from what we expect will be a transformative transaction for the group following the acquisition of a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt,” CEO Shameel Joosub said in a statement
“In December last year we announced the finalisation of the R43.6bn deal, the largest in Vodacom Group’s history, and one that cements our position as a leading pan-African technology company, in addition to diversifying and accelerating our growth profile. It also means that our population reach exceeds 500-million people across Africa, providing a clear growth path for Vodacom.”
Vodafone Egypt was consolidated from December 8 and contributed over R1.8bn to group service revenue.
Revenue in financial services, the fastest-growing contributor to the group’s suite of new services, rose 30.6% to R2.6bn, boosted mainly by demand for services on M-Pesa platform, as well as double-digit growth in insurance policy and airtime advance sales in SA.
Over the last 12 months, M-Pesa processed $366.7bn, an increase of 17.0%, and remains Africa’s largest mobile money platform by transaction value.
In SA, revenue grew 5% to R21.9bn, while service revenue was up 3%. New services such as financial and digital services, fixed and internet of things were up 9.9% and contributed R2.3bn, or 15.0% of SA’s service revenue.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Vodacom to open network to MVNOs
Pandor steps up for MTN over Ghana tax assessment
Vodacom completes R42bn acquisition of Vodafone Egypt business
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Removing asymmetry will stymie competition, especially for the little guys, ...
Loans boost Vodacom fintech services
Vodacom boss says load-shedding threatens SA’s mobile networks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.