Vodacom sales rise 15% with boost from Egypt

31 January 2023 - 09:45 Andries Mahlangu
A shopper walks past a Vodacom shop in Johannesburg on February 4 2015. File Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

SA’s biggest mobile network operator Vodacom reported double-digit growth in the quarter ending December after consolidating results from Vodafone Egypt, which had acquired in 2022.

Group revenue was up 15% to R30.7bn in the three months to end-December year on year, boosted also by a weaker rand, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Stripping out Vodafone Egypt and the weaker rand, group revenue was pedestrian at 4.7% and the subscriber base in its core SA market shrunk 2.4% to 44.668 million.

Group service revenue was up 16%, with normalised growth of 3.5%, supported by growth in data revenue and financial services.

Vodacom and its crosstown rival MTN have leveraged their infrastructure to diversify their revenue bases into financial services, particularly on the continent where levels of penetrations were still low.

The diversification comes as the popularity of voice calls declines and as data prices — and thus profits — drop. The two telecom companies allocate billions of rand in capital expenditure to upgrading their infrastructure.

“The third quarter of our current financial year is the first set of results that includes revenues from what we expect will be a transformative transaction for the group following the acquisition of a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt,” CEO Shameel Joosub said in a statement

“In December last year we announced the finalisation of the R43.6bn deal, the largest in Vodacom Group’s history, and one that cements our position as a leading pan-African technology company, in addition to diversifying and accelerating our growth profile. It also means that our population reach exceeds 500-million people across Africa, providing a clear growth path for Vodacom.”

Vodafone Egypt was consolidated from December 8 and contributed over R1.8bn to group service revenue.

Revenue in financial services, the fastest-growing contributor to the group’s suite of new services, rose 30.6% to R2.6bn, boosted mainly by demand for services on M-Pesa platform, as well as double-digit growth in insurance policy and airtime advance sales in SA.

Over the last 12 months, M-Pesa processed $366.7bn, an increase of 17.0%, and remains Africa’s largest mobile money platform by transaction value.

In SA, revenue grew 5% to R21.9bn, while service revenue was up 3%. New services such as financial and digital services, fixed and internet of things were up 9.9% and contributed R2.3bn, or 15.0% of SA’s service revenue.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Vodacom to open network to MVNOs

In line with licence obligations to do so, the telecoms company says it's 'open for business'
Business
2 months ago

Pandor steps up for MTN over Ghana tax assessment

Competitors from other parts of the world do not appear to be subjected to the challenges that SA companies face in Africa, minister says
Companies
1 day ago

Vodacom completes R42bn acquisition of Vodafone Egypt business

The takeover of the market leader with more than 40% market share in the country will push its operating profit growth potential into double digits
Companies
1 month ago
