Emboldened investors boost value of Naspers stable by R197bn

Market players say the move by Naspers is in line with trends among other large technology companies

30 January 2023 - 05:03 Mudiwa Gavaza

Naspers came away unscathed in the stock market last week after announcing it will be slashing its workforce almost a third.

The stable, which includes Amsterdam-based subsidiary Prosus, added R197bn to its market value through the week of trading, driven by improving prospects for technology companies in China...

