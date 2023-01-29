Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Pandor steps up for MTN over Ghana tax assessment

Competitors from other parts of the world do not appear to be subjected to the challenges that SA companies face in Africa, minister says

BL Premium
29 January 2023 - 18:07

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has come out in support of MTN, which is facing an investigation by authorities in Ghana for allegedly avoiding its tax obligations.

Speaking after a briefing with the mobile network operator, Pandor said some African governments were making it difficult for SA companies to operate in their countries...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.