Karooooo reports record third quarter subscription numbers

The company aims to have 1.7m-1.9m Cartrack subscribers at the end of its latest financial year

20 January 2023 - 12:41 Nico Gous

Karooooo reported its best quarter yet in terms of the net number of new subscribers to Cartrack, which provides fleet-management and stolen-vehicle recovery services.

The company, valued at R12.6bn on the JSE, said on Friday in its results for the third quarter to end-November the number of subscribers to Cartrack — which generates more than four-fifths of its revenue — jumped 14% to 1.68-million, while it added 78,593 new subscribers on the back of strong demand from small and large enterprises...

