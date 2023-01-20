Karooooo reports record third quarter subscription numbers

Some analysts say equities had been showing too much optimism about an economic improvement
The shortage of nurses in SA is projected to rise to up to 178,000 nurses by 2030
‘All you hear are people screaming in the streets because they are being robbed on their way home from work’
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
The group paid its inaugural gross dividend of 20c per ordinary share to shareholders that include the Reserve Bank and the GEPF
Africa’s economic outlook is stable despite global volatility, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
Neither the president nor labour unions are leaving room for compromise
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
Damien Chazelle's film takes viewers deep into the bowels of early Hollywood
Karooooo reported its best quarter yet in terms of the net number of new subscribers to Cartrack, which provides fleet-management and stolen-vehicle recovery services.
The company, valued at R12.6bn on the JSE, said on Friday in its results for the third quarter to end-November the number of subscribers to Cartrack — which generates more than four-fifths of its revenue — jumped 14% to 1.68-million, while it added 78,593 new subscribers on the back of strong demand from small and large enterprises...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Karooooo reports record third quarter subscription numbers
The company aims to have 1.7m-1.9m Cartrack subscribers at the end of its latest financial year
Karooooo reported its best quarter yet in terms of the net number of new subscribers to Cartrack, which provides fleet-management and stolen-vehicle recovery services.
The company, valued at R12.6bn on the JSE, said on Friday in its results for the third quarter to end-November the number of subscribers to Cartrack — which generates more than four-fifths of its revenue — jumped 14% to 1.68-million, while it added 78,593 new subscribers on the back of strong demand from small and large enterprises...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.