MTN shares lose 6% on Ghana tax dispute

The company says it disputes the ‘accuracy and basis of the assessment, including the methodology used in conducting the audit’

16 January 2023 - 11:30 Mudiwa Gavaza
MTN shares fell on Monday morning as the mobile provider gears up to fight a possible R13bn tax bill in Ghana. 

On Friday, MTN announced that it was facing a tax assessment by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for about 8.2-billion cedi ($773m), which includes penalties and interest charges. The Ghanaian government alleges that the mobile operator underdeclared its revenue by 30% between 2014 and 2018.

The GRA audited MTN Ghana using a third-party consultant as well as a new methodology based on call data records, recharges and other data.

MTN said it had co-operated with the three-year review process but was now disputing the GRA’s findings after a series of back and forth interactions during that time.

“MTN Ghana strongly disputes the accuracy and basis of the assessment, including the methodology used in conducting the audit,” the company said in a statement to shareholders.

In morning trade, shares were down 6.29% at R127.07, giving Africa’s largest mobile provider a market value of about R240bn. Sector peers Vodacom and Telkom were down 0.43% and 2.7% respectively. 

MTN’s Ghana business has dealt with a number of regulatory issues over the past year. In November, the unit reported slower growth in its fintech business after the implementation of new levies on mobile payments in the country.

In December, MTN Ghana had to deactivate about a quarter of its customers to comply with a directive from the West African country’s regulators on biometric registration.

MTN said Ghanaian authorities began the audit in 2019 “with the objective to give assurance on the reliability and completeness” of revenue declared by the Ghana business.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Telkom and Rain call off merger talks

Shares of state-affiliated telecom firm soar as market players were not happy with possible deal
MTN to offer personal loans

MTN has a partnership with Lndr, an SA registered credit provider, which will handle the application and loan approval process
