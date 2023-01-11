Investors remain upbeat before Thursday’s US CPI report, buoyed by December’s positive jobs report
A coalition of opposition parties would be a better bet than one of the ANC and its minions
GrainSA wants Eskom to reduce load-shedding in irrigated areas until the end of February when the growing season ends, while AgriSA is meeting the Department of Agriculture to discuss the matter
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Legal proceedings against actions of former executives could see deal reversed
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Moody’s says the industry is focusing increasingly on so-called secondary perils, such as convective storms and wildfires
Church Commissioners, who manage its £10bn investment portfolio, will use the money 'to address past wrongs'
Joburg Super Kings overcome a poor start to conquer Durban's Super Giants
Electrification is seen as a challenge for Suzuki’s Indian unit Maruti which wants New Delhi to incentivise all cleaner technologies, including hybrid and ethanol
MultiChoice has hired former Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) chair Keabetswe Modimoeng in a senior corporate affairs role in its Africa business.
This week, the DStv operator announced it appointed Modimoeng as corporate affairs and stakeholder relations group executive at MultiChoice Africa with effect from January. Modimoeng will report to Collen Dlamini, the group’s executive for corporate affairs, and will be a member of MultiChoice Africa’s executive team...
MultiChoice hires former Icasa chair Keabetswe Modimoeng
He takes over as corporate affairs and stakeholder relations group executive in group’s Africa business in January
