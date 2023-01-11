Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice hires former Icasa chair Keabetswe Modimoeng

He takes over as corporate affairs and stakeholder relations group executive in group’s Africa business in January

11 January 2023 - 20:11 Mudiwa Gavaza

MultiChoice has hired former Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) chair Keabetswe Modimoeng in a senior corporate affairs role in its Africa business.  

This week, the DStv operator announced it appointed Modimoeng as corporate affairs and stakeholder relations group executive at MultiChoice Africa with effect from January. Modimoeng will report to Collen Dlamini, the group’s executive for corporate affairs, and will be a member of MultiChoice Africa’s executive team...

