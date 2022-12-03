Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN Ghana ordered to cut service to 5.7-million customers over incomplete SIM registrations

MTN has in recent years been making an effort to comply with regulations in its various operating countries to avoid skirmishes and possible fines

03 December 2022 - 17:36 Mudiwa Gavaza

MTN Ghana has begun the process of deactivating about a quarter of its customers to comply with a directive from the West African country’s regulators on biometric registration.

Earlier this week, Ghana’s National Communications Authority (NCA) said operators such as MTN may have to deactivate those SIM cards that have only completed the first stage of a registration process, which ties them to a national identification card. The offending SIMs have not completed the second phase of this process that concerns biometric capture...

