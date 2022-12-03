While investors await answers, the rand is likely to remain under pressure, analysts say
Japan can look proudly at its sporting victories in the past two decades and hope for more from the team nicknamed Samurai Blue
All the latest news and analysis on the fallout from the report into the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm
It seems the president has found the appetite to fight back on the Phala Phala saga
Premier had announced in November that it would debut on the main board of the local bourse in early December
Absa alone recorded 127 transactions per second on Black Friday
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The LBMA says it has an interim database up and running but is working on improving access and simplifying maintenance
Panels on its body can add up to 11,000km of freely-sourced, annual driving power
MTN Ghana has begun the process of deactivating about a quarter of its customers to comply with a directive from the West African country’s regulators on biometric registration.
Earlier this week, Ghana’s National Communications Authority (NCA) said operators such as MTN may have to deactivate those SIM cards that have only completed the first stage of a registration process, which ties them to a national identification card. The offending SIMs have not completed the second phase of this process that concerns biometric capture...
MTN Ghana ordered to cut service to 5.7-million customers over incomplete SIM registrations
MTN has in recent years been making an effort to comply with regulations in its various operating countries to avoid skirmishes and possible fines
