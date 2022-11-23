Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers’s earnings drop as trading losses widen

The global internet and media company says core headline earnings fell as the global economy weighs on consumers

BL Premium
23 November 2022 - 09:46 Nico Gous
UPDATED 23 November 2022 - 09:56

Naspers reported that core headline earnings fell almost three quarters as the global economic downturn, characterised by high inflation and interest rates, weighed on consumers in the six months to end-September.

The global internet and media company, valued at R1.05bn on the JSE, reported on Tuesday that its core headline earnings, its preferred profitability metric, which strips out certain non-operating items such as share-based payment expenses on transactions where there is no cash cost, declined 74.1% year on year to $372m (R6.42bn)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.