Nedbank is pinning its hopes for the next phase of growth for its superapp on local and international vehicle sales as the banking group gears up to launch an online marketplace for pre-owned cars.
The success of WeChat in China convinced companies, including Nedbank that launched its superapp Avo in 2020, that new growth areas, such as mobile payments and integration with multiple service providers, is the future...
Nedbank pushes vehicle sales to grow superapp usage
Its Avo platform will now include an online marketplace for vehicles, which will be available to customers outside SA as well
