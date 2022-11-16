Naspers and Prosus soar on Tencent’s special dividend

Central banks' next steps on interest rates amid signs of cooling inflation are likely to be the short-term focus
Implementing strategies in hydrogen society road map will ensure SA becomes important global participant
Union federation wants state to scrap provisions that would criminalise protected strikes by teachers
Party discussing a proposal that allows only members younger than 65 years to hold leadership positions
Grocer's share price plunges the most on record after management misses annual profit target and halves dividend
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
William Gumede appears to be using outdated data to conclude they aren't working
Lenders may need bigger provisions amid worsening outlook
Spread of top golfers across various systems creating chaos, he says
The Jaguar Land Rover Ice academy offers lots of other interesting activities for adventure-seekers
Naspers shares shot up on Wednesday on news that Tencent planned to distribute its R345bn stake in Chinese food delivery business Meituan, to shareholders.
Reporting its third-quarter results on Wednesday, Tencent said it would dish out more than 958-million class “B” shares in Meituan — an e-commerce player specialising in food delivery — as a special dividend to existing shareholders. This represents about 15.5% of Meituan’s stock. Tencent owns 17% of the company...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Naspers and Prosus soar on Tencent’s special dividend
This is good news for shareholders in Naspers and Prosus, who have borne the brunt of a regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech firms
Naspers shares shot up on Wednesday on news that Tencent planned to distribute its R345bn stake in Chinese food delivery business Meituan, to shareholders.
Reporting its third-quarter results on Wednesday, Tencent said it would dish out more than 958-million class “B” shares in Meituan — an e-commerce player specialising in food delivery — as a special dividend to existing shareholders. This represents about 15.5% of Meituan’s stock. Tencent owns 17% of the company...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.