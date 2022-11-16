×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers and Prosus soar on Tencent’s special dividend

This is good news for shareholders in Naspers and Prosus, who have borne the brunt of a regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech firms

16 November 2022 - 15:57 Mudiwa Gavaza

Naspers shares shot up on Wednesday on news that Tencent planned to distribute its R345bn stake in Chinese food delivery business Meituan, to shareholders. 

Reporting its third-quarter results on Wednesday, Tencent said it would dish out more than 958-million class “B” shares in Meituan — an e-commerce player specialising in food delivery — as a special dividend to existing shareholders. This represents about 15.5% of Meituan’s stock. Tencent owns 17% of the company...

