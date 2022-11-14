Google to pay nearly $400m to settle privacy probe in US

Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
The lack of capital injection is one of the reasons why vast tracks of communal land lie barren and unploughed
Industry could create 1.4-million jobs, says presidency spokesperson
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
The investigation and settlement is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech giant
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
‘To insert a shipping SOE into the mix is too horrible to contemplate’
Central bank should soon moderate the size of its interest-rate increases but still has work to do, says vice-chair
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
There's a foible or two that don't take away from its usefulness as a large and affordable family crossover
Washington — Alphabet’s Google will pay $391.5m to settle allegations by 40 states that the search and advertising giant illegally tracked users' locations, the Michigan attorney-general’s office said Monday.
The investigation and settlement, which was led by Oregon and Nebraska, is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech giant from state attorneys-general who have aggressively targeted the firm's user tracking practices in recent months.
In addition to the payment, Google must be more transparent with consumers about when location tracking is occurring and give users detailed information about location-tracking data on a special web page, the Iowa attorney-general's office said.
“When consumers make the decision to not share location data on their devices, they should be able to trust that a company will no longer track their every move,” Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said in a statement. “This settlement makes it clear that companies must be transparent in how they track customers and abide by state and federal privacy laws.”
Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said: “Consistent with improvements we’ve made in recent years, we have settled this investigation, which was based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago.”
Google said in a blog post on Monday that it would be “making updates in the coming months to provide even greater controls and transparency over location data”.
Those changes include making it easier to delete location data. New users will have auto-delete controls that allow them to order Google to delete certain information when it hits a certain age.
The state attorneys opened a probe in 2018 following a report that Google recorded location data even when users instruct it not to. The probe found that Google had misled consumers about location-tracking practices since at least 2014, in violation of state consumer protection laws.
Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled it for $85m in October 2022.
Texas, Indiana, Washington State and the District of Columbia sued Google in January over what they called deceptive location-tracking practices that invade users’ privacy.
Google had revenue of $111bn from advertising in the first half of this year, more than any other seller of online ads. A consumer’s location is key to helping an advertiser cut through the digital clutter to gain consumers’ attention.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Google to pay nearly $400m to settle privacy probe in US
The investigation and settlement is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech giant
Washington — Alphabet’s Google will pay $391.5m to settle allegations by 40 states that the search and advertising giant illegally tracked users' locations, the Michigan attorney-general’s office said Monday.
The investigation and settlement, which was led by Oregon and Nebraska, is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech giant from state attorneys-general who have aggressively targeted the firm's user tracking practices in recent months.
In addition to the payment, Google must be more transparent with consumers about when location tracking is occurring and give users detailed information about location-tracking data on a special web page, the Iowa attorney-general's office said.
“When consumers make the decision to not share location data on their devices, they should be able to trust that a company will no longer track their every move,” Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said in a statement. “This settlement makes it clear that companies must be transparent in how they track customers and abide by state and federal privacy laws.”
Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said: “Consistent with improvements we’ve made in recent years, we have settled this investigation, which was based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago.”
Google said in a blog post on Monday that it would be “making updates in the coming months to provide even greater controls and transparency over location data”.
Those changes include making it easier to delete location data. New users will have auto-delete controls that allow them to order Google to delete certain information when it hits a certain age.
The state attorneys opened a probe in 2018 following a report that Google recorded location data even when users instruct it not to. The probe found that Google had misled consumers about location-tracking practices since at least 2014, in violation of state consumer protection laws.
Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled it for $85m in October 2022.
Texas, Indiana, Washington State and the District of Columbia sued Google in January over what they called deceptive location-tracking practices that invade users’ privacy.
Google had revenue of $111bn from advertising in the first half of this year, more than any other seller of online ads. A consumer’s location is key to helping an advertiser cut through the digital clutter to gain consumers’ attention.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Google fined in India, ordered to allow third-party payments
Get ready to relearn how to use the internet
Amazon hit with UK class-action suit over ‘secretive’ algorithm
Google’s not-so-private Incognito mode under fire in class-action lawsuit
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.