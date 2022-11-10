×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Rest of Africa subscribers boost MultiChoice revenue

Local content production in the six months to end-September rises 15% year on year, but the DStv operator posts a headline loss of 58c a share

10 November 2022 - 15:20 Mudiwa Gavaza

Content produced outside SA helped boost MultiChoice’s subscriber revenue by more than a quarter in the first half of its 2023 financial year.

On Thursday, the DStv operator reported a 7% increase in gross sales to R28.6bn for the six months to September. Subscriptions — which were up 8% year on year — amounted to R23.8bn, driven by a 27 increase from customers in the rest of Africa. Advertising revenue, which fell during the pandemic, rose 5%...

