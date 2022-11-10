Bridging SA’s digital skills gap requires collective effort and investing in young people
The time for talk is over; action must be taken to pull together resources to design an inclusive digital skills supply chain
When it comes to closing the digital skills gap, experts say we should stop viewing it as a problem and embrace it as an opportunity.
SA has young and curious people and plenty of jobs to fill, so there is no shortage of potential.
That was the key message from the latest Business Day Dialogues, in partnership with Accenture, where Vukani Mngxati, Accenture Africa CEO, Mteto Nyati, Wazo Investments chair, and Pieter de Villiers, Clickatell CEO, shared some insight.
“What has dawned on us is that digital skills are an industry. To build a real industry, we must come together and create a world-class capability out of young talent, [who] are the main ingredient. Now it is up to us on how we methodically create the industry,” said Mngxati.
When it comes to unlocking potential, De Villiers shared a strong view: “I firmly believe digital skills are a larger opportunity for SA than mining and agriculture ever was. We have incredible talent and potential. We have a young population that’s eager, energetic and digitally enabled. We need to believe in young people and invest in their potential.”
Nyati said tapping into this potential came with a shift in mindset. “It starts by having a clear view you can create the future you want. We would like to create a different future where our young people are engaged, productive and able to start up their own business off the back of the technologies that are out there. It starts with being intentional and pulling together the resources we have.”
So, when faced with such a large task, where does one begin?
De Villiers said: “The reality is that it’s going to take a collective effort. We have all the tools to design a digital skills supply chain for the country and put SA on the map, but we must come together in the public and private sectors and support one large initiative across the country.”
Setting a positive intention is one thing, but acting on this and implementing the plans has become more vital than ever. “If we want to grow as a country, we must go in this direction. Our survival as an economy depends on us taking this important step.”
“The future is digital — period,” said Mngxati. “What is important is for us to start. The time to talk has come to an end. Yes, we need policy — but let’s improve it as we go along. Let us get to the point where we can begin a journey.”
