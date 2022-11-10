Bridging SA’s digital skills gap requires collective effort and investing in young people

When it comes to closing the digital skills gap, experts say we should stop viewing it as a problem and embrace it as an opportunity.

SA has young and curious people and plenty of jobs to fill, so there is no shortage of potential.

That was the key message from the latest Business Day Dialogues, in partnership with Accenture, where Vukani Mngxati, Accenture Africa CEO, Mteto Nyati, Wazo Investments chair, and Pieter de Villiers, Clickatell CEO, shared some insight.

“What has dawned on us is that digital skills are an industry. To build a real industry, we must come together and create a world-class capability out of young talent, [who] are the main ingredient. Now it is up to us on how we methodically create the industry,” said Mngxati.

When it comes to unlocking potential, De Villiers shared a strong view: “I firmly believe digital skills are a larger opportunity for SA than mining and agriculture ever was. We have incredible talent and potential. We have a young population that’s eager, energetic and digitally enabled. We need to believe in young people and invest in their potential.”