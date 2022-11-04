Naspers leads the local bouse higher after Tencent jumped 9% in Hong Kong amid pressure on authorities to end the strict zero-Covid policy in mainland China
Without its oversight, the ANC could use the broadcaster to advance its interests as elections loom
SA’s power sector contributes to 41% of the country’s CO₂ emissions, according to the World Bank
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
CEO Musk, the world’s richest person, is looking to cut about 3,700 Twitter staff, or about half the workforce
Business Day TV speaks to senior emerging market economist at Schroders, David Rees
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
The former Pakistan prime minister was shot in the leg on Thursday as he was leading a protest march on Islamabad
Chase an early goal and settle nerves, former AmaZulu star advises his old team ahead of MTN8 final
With Russia's domestic car industry smarting from the impact of Western sanctions, sales of used cars are leading a relative resurgence, with Japan accounting for more than three quarters of those ...
MTN staking a large part of its current and future growth on areas beyond the declining voice business, led by financial services, seems to be paying off as the customer base of the fintech business increased by close to one quarter, according to latest quarterly results.
The number of customers of its fintech business is up 23.3% year on year to 63-million for the nine months to end-September while fintech transaction volumes rose to 9.5-billion, up 32.7%...
MTN’s fintech customer base grows close to a quarter
The mobile operator’s fintech transaction volumes increased by almost one-third
MTN staking a large part of its current and future growth on areas beyond the declining voice business, led by financial services, seems to be paying off as the customer base of the fintech business increased by close to one quarter, according to latest quarterly results.
The number of customers of its fintech business is up 23.3% year on year to 63-million for the nine months to end-September while fintech transaction volumes rose to 9.5-billion, up 32.7%...
