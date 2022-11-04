×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN’s fintech customer base grows close to a quarter

The mobile operator’s fintech transaction volumes increased by almost one-third

BL Premium
04 November 2022 - 09:29 Nico Gous

MTN staking a large part of its current and future growth on areas beyond the declining voice business, led by financial services, seems to be paying off as the customer base of the fintech business increased by close to one quarter, according to latest quarterly results.

The number of customers of its fintech business is up 23.3% year on year to 63-million for the nine months to end-September while fintech transaction volumes rose to 9.5-billion, up 32.7%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.