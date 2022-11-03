Effective cybersecurity: The silver bullet to protect your organisation

Prevention is better than cure, and that is no less true when it comes to cybersecurity. Having robust cybersecurity measures in place acts as a constant and intelligent guard against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

It’s estimated that in the last year, cybercriminals launched over 9 million DDoS attacks, with an estimated 4.4 million of these attacks occurring in the latter half of 2021. Businesses ignore these risks at their peril.

A recent Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, put the spotlight on cybersecurity in an increasingly interconnected world, including network protection and security, the training of employees and how to react to being hacked.

Tarquin Rohlandt, executive head: Connectivity and Services at Liquid Intelligent Technologies, said DDoS attacks are a real and growing threat. They are malicious attempts to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted organisation by overwhelming the target with a flood of internet traffic, making it dysfunctional and unleashing security breaches such as malware, phishing and password attacks.

Criminals often look for ransom or other financial gain, but the motives for a cyberattack can also range from employee revenge to political activism, he said. There are no barriers for entry to attack, so every organisation is at risk — the challenge is to acknowledge the risk and plan to counter it, as these attacks have reputational, financial and staff-morale repercussions.

Rohlandt said the remedy is to assess the whole organisation, including its internal and external network, with a consultant who can advise on what protection is needed depending on the value of the data. Upstream providers share the costs of protection with their customer base, reducing the financial burden.