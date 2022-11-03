Effective cybersecurity: The silver bullet to protect your organisation
During a recent Business Day Dialogue, industry experts said advanced planning, training employees and having tech experts at hand act as a shield against popular distributed denial-of-service attacks
Prevention is better than cure, and that is no less true when it comes to cybersecurity. Having robust cybersecurity measures in place acts as a constant and intelligent guard against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.
It’s estimated that in the last year, cybercriminals launched over 9 million DDoS attacks, with an estimated 4.4 million of these attacks occurring in the latter half of 2021. Businesses ignore these risks at their peril.
A recent Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, put the spotlight on cybersecurity in an increasingly interconnected world, including network protection and security, the training of employees and how to react to being hacked.
Tarquin Rohlandt, executive head: Connectivity and Services at Liquid Intelligent Technologies, said DDoS attacks are a real and growing threat. They are malicious attempts to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted organisation by overwhelming the target with a flood of internet traffic, making it dysfunctional and unleashing security breaches such as malware, phishing and password attacks.
Criminals often look for ransom or other financial gain, but the motives for a cyberattack can also range from employee revenge to political activism, he said. There are no barriers for entry to attack, so every organisation is at risk — the challenge is to acknowledge the risk and plan to counter it, as these attacks have reputational, financial and staff-morale repercussions.
Rohlandt said the remedy is to assess the whole organisation, including its internal and external network, with a consultant who can advise on what protection is needed depending on the value of the data. Upstream providers share the costs of protection with their customer base, reducing the financial burden.
Interpol has identified SA as the most targeted country in Africa – and sixth globally.
Unathi Mothiba, senior specialist: Group Product Manager at Liquid Intelligent Technologies, said security needs to be aimed at all kinds of attacks. Company executives and directors, who often lack expertise, need to realise how much their brands stand to lose without cybersecurity. Fear, uncertainty and doubt is the biggest obstacle.
However, security consultants with the right skills can help overcome this by obtaining buy-in at all levels of the organisation. Their process typically starts by assessing a company’s ability to protect, detect and respond to a cyber threat and then drafting a risk-mitigation plan, with follow-up support.
His advice for a company under cyberattack? Respond quickly and bring in experts to mitigate the damage. Bear in mind that advanced planning costs far less.
Ahmore Burger-Smidt, director: Werksmans Advisory Services at Werksmans Attorneys, said charges can only be brought against an attacker if they are identified and if damages can be proven against them — which requires good record-keeping.
Interpol has identified SA as the most targeted country in Africa — and sixth globally.
The biggest risk to any company is its employees, she said. Liberty lost 5% of its share price in 2018 after a data breach. In addition to suffering a financial and reputational loss, it also suffered losses in customer retention and acquisition.
She said many company departments have a “not our problem” silo mentality. However, everybody in the organisation needs to understand the risks and where to focus the interventions. Employees need focused training that is individualised to their level and made interesting and relevant with examples, all emphasising the core cybersecurity message of preventing anyone from being attacked.
She said, ideally, cybersecurity awareness should start at school level, as soon as a child receives their first device.
Watch the full discussion below:
This article was paid for by Liquid Intelligent Technologies.