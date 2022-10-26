×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Market punishes Bytes even as it ups dividend and delivers double-digit growth

The performance reflects robust demand from the private and public sectors, CEO Neil Murphy says

26 October 2022 - 10:39 Mudiwa Gavaza and Nico Gous
Bytes Technology Group, the UK firm spun out of Altron in 2020, is betting on its tried and tested strategy to carry it forward and grow its business, management told investors on Wednesday.

“Small steps every day have allowed us to add 300 new customers to the business in the first half,” CEO Neil Murphy said during a presentation of the group’s interim results. ..

