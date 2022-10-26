WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by US President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 8
The president avoids tough decisions to save himself but the country suffers
Eskom’s 2028 dollar-denominated bond hits highest price this month
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
The brewer says green energy plant will provide 30% of its power needs
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Both Sweden and Denmark have concluded that the four leaks were caused by explosions.
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
The Italian brand has shown the drop-top cousin of the recently debuted GranTurismo
Bytes Technology Group, the UK firm spun out of Altron in 2020, is betting on its tried and tested strategy to carry it forward and grow its business, management told investors on Wednesday.
“Small steps every day have allowed us to add 300 new customers to the business in the first half,” CEO Neil Murphy said during a presentation of the group’s interim results. ..
Market punishes Bytes even as it ups dividend and delivers double-digit growth
The performance reflects robust demand from the private and public sectors, CEO Neil Murphy says
