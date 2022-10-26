MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1%, with the Nikkei up 1.1%
Share rout of Prosus and Naspers came on the back of resurgent concerns about the fate of foreign investments in China
Implementation by the Treasury does not mean an end to public sector talks, acting minister says
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma should use party internal structures to air their views
The restaurant group declared an interim dividend of 130c per share
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Spain's Socialist party is drafting legislation that would criminalise the sale of sexual services and increase penalties for pimping
The left-hander was in sublime form in SA’s opening match, finding the boundary nine times
Once the site of a prestigious imperial hospital, the reality is a bit different today
Bytes Technology Group, the UK firm spun out of Altron in 2020, upped its interim dividend by one-fifth as its revenue and operating profit jumped.
The company, which specialises in software, security and cloud services, said on Wednesday in its interim results to end-August that it has increased its interim dividend to 2.4 pence (50c) as it posted double-digit growth across key metrics...
Bytes ups dividend as it delivers double-digit growth
The performance reflects robust demand from the private and public sectors, CEO Neil Murphy says
