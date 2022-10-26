×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Bytes ups dividend as it delivers double-digit growth

The performance reflects robust demand from the private and public sectors, CEO Neil Murphy says

26 October 2022 - 10:39 Nico Gous

Bytes Technology Group, the UK firm spun out of Altron in 2020, upped its interim dividend by one-fifth as its revenue and operating profit jumped.

The company, which specialises in software, security and cloud services, said on Wednesday in its interim results to end-August that it has increased its interim dividend to 2.4 pence (50c) as it posted double-digit growth across key metrics...

