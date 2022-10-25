×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WhatsApp back online after global outage

The company says the issue has been fixed after users across the world reported problems earlier on Tuesday

25 October 2022 - 10:42 Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Supantha Mukherjee
UPDATED 25 October 2022 - 12:16
A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24 2021. File Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24 2021. File Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bengaluru/Stockholm — Messaging app WhatsApp was starting to come back online at 9am GMT and the company said the issue has been fixed after users across the world reported problems earlier on Tuesday.

Popular messaging app WhatsApp stopped working for many people across the world on Tuesday, with users in SA, Asia, the UK and Europe reporting issues sending and receiving texts and videos.

At about 9.50am SA time, outage reporting site Downdetector showed more than 68,000 users had reported problems with the app in the UK. Problems were reported by 19,000 people in Singapore and 15,000 people in SA, it said.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

WhatsApp has become a critical means of communication for households and businesses. When the app experienced an hours-long outage in October 2021, it hit trading of assets from cryptocurrencies to oil before traders switched to alternative platforms such as Telegram.

“This highlights the significance of vast hosting companies directing data around the internet along with companies and individuals relying on single points of communication,” said Jack Moore, adviser at Slovakia-based cybersecurity firm ESET. “Multiple areas will inevitably be significantly impacted as a result of this downtime, along with a predicted financial hit but lessons from other recent prominent times when the internet has gone down will have hopefully taught many to have access to other forms of communication.”

WhatsApp’s latest outage comes during the festive season in India — its biggest market by user count — when people use the platform  more than usual to send season’s greetings.

Shares of WhatsApp-parent Meta Platforms fell 0.7% to $128.85 in premarket trading after the outage.

The company had not sent any fresh updates as users in Asia, India and the UK started seeing some connections come back online.

#whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, with more than 70,000 tweets and hundreds of memes flooding the internet.

“Everyone who noticed #whatsapp is down have come to Twitter to confirm it,” says one Twitter user.

In the past, rival apps like Telegram, Snap or even Meta's Instagram have seen temporary spikes in users when WhatsApp has been down.

While WhatsApp boasts more than 2-billion monthly active users and has become a mainstay for messaging in most countries, Telegram has taken up the challenger role with about 700-million users.

Reuters

Wall Street banks to pay $2bn over record-keeping failures

Banking giants including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup penalised for failing to monitor employees using unauthorised messaging apps
News
3 weeks ago

Meta purges thousands of fake news accounts based in Russia

Moscow and Beijing propaganda groups blocked from Facebook and Instagram
News
3 weeks ago
