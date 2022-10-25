×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WEBINAR | Tackling the growing digital skills gap in SA

Register now for a Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with Accenture, on October 27 at 9am

25 October 2022 - 13:51
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/dolgachov
Picture: 123RF/dolgachov

SA’s digital skills gap has steadily grown from a valley to a canyon over the last few years, with many graduates lacking the basic and critical skills needed in the workplace.

And it’s not just the ICT sector feeling the gap. Organisations across multiple industries are struggling to find the right digital skills needed to enable digital innovation, support recovery from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and drive future growth.

There are several contributing factors within the training environment that have accelerated the ICT skills gap in SA. The lack of training springs from the absence of relevant skilling programmes, a reluctance by employers to invest in training, and resistance to training by employees.

This is further complicated by the ICT environment’s rapidly changing dynamics, which makes the need to upskill workers even more important to keep up with modern technologies.

Register now for a virtual Business Day Dialogue, hosted in partnership with Accenture, when well-known news anchor Bongiwe Zwane and a panel of experts will analyse this problem.

The larger part of this discussion will focus on how the private sector, together with the government, can come up with a solution  to accelerate the skills upliftment process. It will also venture into what the results should look like if the country reaches some degree of equilibrium.

Event details:

  • Date: October 27 2022
  • Time: 9am — 10am
  • Venue: Online

Click here to register for this free virtual event.

subscribe

Most read

1.
Dis-Chem expects bump in profit amid controversy
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
FNB makes retail bank leadership changes
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Jitters over China wipe R432bn off value of ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
GPI: New shareholder, new lease on life?
Companies
5.
Merchant West secures R1.1bn facility from Absa, ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.