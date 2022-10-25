WEBINAR | Tackling the growing digital skills gap in SA

SA’s digital skills gap has steadily grown from a valley to a canyon over the last few years, with many graduates lacking the basic and critical skills needed in the workplace.

And it’s not just the ICT sector feeling the gap. Organisations across multiple industries are struggling to find the right digital skills needed to enable digital innovation, support recovery from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and drive future growth.

There are several contributing factors within the training environment that have accelerated the ICT skills gap in SA. The lack of training springs from the absence of relevant skilling programmes, a reluctance by employers to invest in training, and resistance to training by employees.

This is further complicated by the ICT environment’s rapidly changing dynamics, which makes the need to upskill workers even more important to keep up with modern technologies.

