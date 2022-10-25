Microsoft chases hits in Chinese video games

Signs of uncertain economic activity in the US and China continue to weigh on prices on Tuesday
Xolobeni and Ingonyama Trust judgments redefine the relationship between mining and land laws, placing clear clear obligations on the mining industry and clarifying what compliance with the law means ...
The food and organic waste management market is valued roughly between $34bn and $62bn, and is expected to double within the next 10 years
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Adidas would join Gap and Kering’s Balenciaga fashion label in cutting ties with Ye, who has made anti-Semitic social media posts in recent weeks
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
A decision by Opec+ to cut 2-million bpd of output is ‘risky’ as the IEA sees global oil demand growth of close to 2-million bpd in 2022
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
Classic-car contest will bring together a line-up of rare cars from pre-war vintage to the modern era
Hong Kong — Microsoft is stocking up on Chinese video game content to emulate Sony’s success with Genshin Impact, sources said, solidifying China’s transition from a land only of players to a hub of blockbuster developers.
The US software giant and Japan’s vanguard of technology have for some years been offering big money to small developers to nurture programmes and licence titles, but the impact of Genshin Impact has added a sense of urgency, sources said.
The action role-playing game from budding Shanghai studio miHoYo has generated billions of dollars since its release two years ago, and raised the bar in multiplayer, cross-platform games — the type sources said Microsoft and Sony seek in China for their Game Pass and PlayStation Plus subscription services.
Growing Western interest in Chinese games reflects a maturing of China’s game development industry, analysts said. Chinese games are now on a par with big-budget Western games, said Daniel Ahmad, analyst at researcher Niko Partners.
“Chinese game developers are trying to standardise their development tools, create advanced production processes, invest in really large-scale teams,” Ahmad said. “Ultimately, that helps provide them with the competitive edge to reach a broad audience both in terms of geography and platforms.”
Microsoft has been building a team to scout for Chinese games, two industry sources said. The Xbox maker mainly filled its subscription roster with big-brand titles but is wooing even independent studios with big-money offers, they said.
At the same time, filings showed Microsoft is expanding its subscription service to personal computers and hand-held devices, increasing the appeal of Chinese developers such as miHoYo which have developed a reputation for multiplayer, cross-platform compatibility, with Genshin Impact being a prime example.
One executive, whose studio signed a licensing deal with Microsoft three years ago to feature its game on Game Pass, said the US firm recently offered a licensing deal many times bigger for a sequel.
“We are not signing it yet because we think that when we fully complete our game, it will get an even better offer,” the executive said.
Illustrating the money involved, filings showed Microsoft paid $2.5m to feature the action game ARK: Survival Evolved on Game Pass and $2.3m for its sequel ARK 2, both from US developer Studio Wildcard, owned by China’s Snail Games.
An executive at another developer, Recreate Games in Shanghai, said his company signed a deal with Microsoft last year for its upcoming multiplayer title Party Animals to launch exclusively on Xbox.
“Xbox contacted many projects in China and these projects primarily focus on developing console and PC games,” said CEO Luo Zixiong.
Microsoft did not respond to requests for comment.
Humming along
Microsoft was slower off the mark in China compared with Sony. The Japanese firm launched the gaming accelerator programme China Hero Project in 2017 aimed at helping Chinese developers publish games on its PlayStation. It has supported 17 titles of which seven have reached the market.
“We’ve been quiet for the past two years but the programme is still very much humming along,” Kuangyi Zhou, former manager of the China Hero Project, said in April. “We are proud of all the games which have successfully emerged from the programme. There is no doubt that a new batch will be coming.”
In 2019, Sony partnered with miHoYo, a little-known studio which was developing Genshin Impact. The game, a global hit when it was released a year later, is available for personal computers and hand-held devices, but the console version is exclusively on PlayStation.
Microsoft regretted missing out on Genshin Impact, two people familiar with the matter said. The company spoke to miHoYo early in the game’s development but did not reach a deal, one of them said. The other person said the experience is the driving force behind Microsoft’s more active pursuit of Chinese developers.
“Picking up Genshin Impact made Sony a lot of money,” the second person said, declining to be identified because the information was not public.
There is no public data on console revenue from Genshin Impact”, but data from Sensor Tower put the figure at $3bn for mobile devices up to May.
Market evolution
For much of the 21st century, Chinese gamers mostly played imported titles as home-grown games were viewed as being poorer in production value. Even Chinese gaming leader Tencent started out publishing foreign games at home.
As the market grew into the world’s largest, local studios invested in developing better quality games. The trend accelerated with regulatory restrictions on new games and limits on the number of imports, and benefited from the return of engineers who had worked at top-tier studios such as Ubisoft Entertainment and Activision Blizzard.
Gaming executives now point to Genshin Impact as a global industry milestone, lauding its production value and seamless cross-platform game play. Apple even used the game to demonstrate the power of its premium devices including the new iPad Air equipped with its latest M1 processor chip.
Another milestone was 2021’s Naraka: Bladepoint from NetEase Inc, China’s second-largest games firm. While most Chinese titles are free to play and profit from in-game sales, Naraka: Bladepoint sold more than 10-million copies despite its $20 price, reflecting confidence in its production value.
The game caught the attention of both Microsoft and Sony, two sources said. One of them said NetEase prioritised Microsoft which made the game a Game Pass exclusive in June.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Microsoft chases hits in Chinese video games
Hong Kong — Microsoft is stocking up on Chinese video game content to emulate Sony’s success with Genshin Impact, sources said, solidifying China’s transition from a land only of players to a hub of blockbuster developers.
The US software giant and Japan’s vanguard of technology have for some years been offering big money to small developers to nurture programmes and licence titles, but the impact of Genshin Impact has added a sense of urgency, sources said.
The action role-playing game from budding Shanghai studio miHoYo has generated billions of dollars since its release two years ago, and raised the bar in multiplayer, cross-platform games — the type sources said Microsoft and Sony seek in China for their Game Pass and PlayStation Plus subscription services.
Growing Western interest in Chinese games reflects a maturing of China’s game development industry, analysts said. Chinese games are now on a par with big-budget Western games, said Daniel Ahmad, analyst at researcher Niko Partners.
“Chinese game developers are trying to standardise their development tools, create advanced production processes, invest in really large-scale teams,” Ahmad said. “Ultimately, that helps provide them with the competitive edge to reach a broad audience both in terms of geography and platforms.”
Microsoft has been building a team to scout for Chinese games, two industry sources said. The Xbox maker mainly filled its subscription roster with big-brand titles but is wooing even independent studios with big-money offers, they said.
At the same time, filings showed Microsoft is expanding its subscription service to personal computers and hand-held devices, increasing the appeal of Chinese developers such as miHoYo which have developed a reputation for multiplayer, cross-platform compatibility, with Genshin Impact being a prime example.
One executive, whose studio signed a licensing deal with Microsoft three years ago to feature its game on Game Pass, said the US firm recently offered a licensing deal many times bigger for a sequel.
“We are not signing it yet because we think that when we fully complete our game, it will get an even better offer,” the executive said.
Illustrating the money involved, filings showed Microsoft paid $2.5m to feature the action game ARK: Survival Evolved on Game Pass and $2.3m for its sequel ARK 2, both from US developer Studio Wildcard, owned by China’s Snail Games.
An executive at another developer, Recreate Games in Shanghai, said his company signed a deal with Microsoft last year for its upcoming multiplayer title Party Animals to launch exclusively on Xbox.
“Xbox contacted many projects in China and these projects primarily focus on developing console and PC games,” said CEO Luo Zixiong.
Microsoft did not respond to requests for comment.
Humming along
Microsoft was slower off the mark in China compared with Sony. The Japanese firm launched the gaming accelerator programme China Hero Project in 2017 aimed at helping Chinese developers publish games on its PlayStation. It has supported 17 titles of which seven have reached the market.
“We’ve been quiet for the past two years but the programme is still very much humming along,” Kuangyi Zhou, former manager of the China Hero Project, said in April. “We are proud of all the games which have successfully emerged from the programme. There is no doubt that a new batch will be coming.”
In 2019, Sony partnered with miHoYo, a little-known studio which was developing Genshin Impact. The game, a global hit when it was released a year later, is available for personal computers and hand-held devices, but the console version is exclusively on PlayStation.
Microsoft regretted missing out on Genshin Impact, two people familiar with the matter said. The company spoke to miHoYo early in the game’s development but did not reach a deal, one of them said. The other person said the experience is the driving force behind Microsoft’s more active pursuit of Chinese developers.
“Picking up Genshin Impact made Sony a lot of money,” the second person said, declining to be identified because the information was not public.
There is no public data on console revenue from Genshin Impact”, but data from Sensor Tower put the figure at $3bn for mobile devices up to May.
Market evolution
For much of the 21st century, Chinese gamers mostly played imported titles as home-grown games were viewed as being poorer in production value. Even Chinese gaming leader Tencent started out publishing foreign games at home.
As the market grew into the world’s largest, local studios invested in developing better quality games. The trend accelerated with regulatory restrictions on new games and limits on the number of imports, and benefited from the return of engineers who had worked at top-tier studios such as Ubisoft Entertainment and Activision Blizzard.
Gaming executives now point to Genshin Impact as a global industry milestone, lauding its production value and seamless cross-platform game play. Apple even used the game to demonstrate the power of its premium devices including the new iPad Air equipped with its latest M1 processor chip.
Another milestone was 2021’s Naraka: Bladepoint from NetEase Inc, China’s second-largest games firm. While most Chinese titles are free to play and profit from in-game sales, Naraka: Bladepoint sold more than 10-million copies despite its $20 price, reflecting confidence in its production value.
The game caught the attention of both Microsoft and Sony, two sources said. One of them said NetEase prioritised Microsoft which made the game a Game Pass exclusive in June.
Reuters
Tencent shifts focus to majority deals, overseas gaming assets for growth
Why investors should give Take-Two and Zynga merger another look
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Authentic Grand Theft Auto VI leak shows making of games
Microsoft’s Activision deal red-flagged in UK
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.