Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Rocking the AI Boat

Robotic process automation must be used for its intended purpose

In this weekly feature, Prof Johan Steyn writes about a world-class AI company that originated in SA

24 October 2022 - 14:51

Automating business processes using software algorithms is something most SA enterprise businesses have either investigated or implemented over the last few years. Robotic process automation (RPA) is a technology platform that, through a defined set of instructions, can perform the lower-value, repetitive and administrative tasks done by human workers.

The consulting firms selling and implementing these platforms are often driven to sell as many licences as their customers are willing to buy. The result is that businesses invest in robots that are not optimally used or even used at all...

