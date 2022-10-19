×

Telkom sheds R5bn in value as MTN walks away

Rain is now the only contender for a tie-up with the mobile and fixed-line operator

19 October 2022 - 11:16 Mudiwa Gavaza
UPDATED 19 October 2022 - 19:06

Telkom had its worst day on the JSE on Wednesday since its listing in 2003,  losing almost a quarter of its value on as MTN withdrew its bid to take it over.

That left Rain as the only contender for a tie-up with the fixed-line operator. ..

