PODCAST | How procurement is taking over as a service

Procurement as a service is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Leon Steyn, CEO at Dante Deo, a specialist IT sourcing and procurement firm.Listen here:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Procurement as a service refers to where companies outsource this function to third parties for a fee.
Steyn says the global procurement-as-a-service market size was valued at $5.94bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030.
“In 2021, procurement as a service gained prominence around the world as organisations relied profoundly on digitalisation to execute their sourcing & procurement functions while tracking businesses’ payments and purchases.
“Traditional procurement models failed to scale and are no longer feasible in the wake of the current pandemic, and this has served as a wake-up call for service providers.”
Topics include: what is procurement as a service and what problems is it solving; best methods and practices for implementing it in a business; and, what businesses need to know when it comes to acquiring procurement as a service.
The procurement veteran also details the possible impact of the new model on corruption in the sector.
