×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN withdraws takeover bid for Telkom

Shares in Telkom fell as much as 25% to R33.55 in morning trade on Wednesday

BL Premium
19 October 2022 - 11:16 Mudiwa Gavaza

MTN has withdrawn its bid to take over Telkom, sending shares in the fixed-line operator tumbling more than a fifth on Wednesday. 

At the end of September, MTN issued a letter in which it voiced its displeasure that data-only network provider Rain had tabled a formal, nonbinding proposal to merge with mobile and fixed-line operator Telkom. That came a few weeks after Rain received a public rebuke by the Takeover Regulation Panel for not following due process...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.