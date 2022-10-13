×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Karooooo anticipates subscriptions rising nearly a fifth in 2023

The number of Cartrack subscribers rose to 1.6-million in the latest reporting period

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 10:04 Nico Gous

Karooooo expects to expand the number of Cartrack subscribers by close to a fifth in its 2023 financial year, the company said on Thursday in its latest results.

The number of Cartrack subscribers increased by 13.6% to 1.6-million in the six months to end-August while net subscribers rose more than a third (35.9%) to 57,251 over the second quarter...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.