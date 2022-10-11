Individuals aged 21 to 42 years with at least $3m in assets have lost confidence in the stock market as a primary vehicle for creating wealth
It’s time the department of trade, industry and competition realises that imports are an essential part of SA’s economy
Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering wants tenders worth billions for maintenance and outage-repair services at the SOE’s coal-fired plants declared unlawful
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
The new fund will track the performance of companies whose products and services help mitigate climate change
The International Monetary Fund predicts a 25% probability that global growth will slow to less than 2%
Shipments of desktop and laptop computers fall by 19.5% in third quarter
Nato says it is closely monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces
SA suffer seven-wicket defeat in the third and decisive ODI in New Delhi
The fuel consumption of the Isuzu D-Max 3.0 LSE, our long-term test vehicle, has dipped to less than nine litres per 100km
ICT group Datatec expects to report a drop in earnings of up to a third for its six months to August, owing to a strained global economy struggling with the effects of inflation, supply-chain issues and an ongoing European war.
Despite the downturn in the results, the group has declared a special dividend after selling one of its units, which sent the company’s share up on Tuesday...
Datatec issues earnings warning but still issues special dividend
The group sold one of its units, which sent the company’s share up on Tuesday
