Mild risk aversion prevails as concerns about central banks’ policy-tightening efforts and their impact on the health of the global economy continue
Zuma gets a snapshot of his enemies that he can look at over and over again
The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon says the US and the global economy could tip into a recession by the middle of next year
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
Investors are dumping UK assets again after Bank of England’s moves to increase emergency backstop measures fail
The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
Altron is set to report more than triple its earnings for the first half of its current year compared with last year, owing to growth from its remaining businesses after it unbundled Bytes, its biggest asset, nearly two years ago.
On Monday, the group said it expects to report headline earnings per share — which strip out the effects of one-off financial events — of 33c-35c, an increase of between 450% and 483%, compared with 6c for the prior comparative period...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Transformed Altron set to more than triple earnings
The group expects Heps to surge 450%-483% as units perform and Bytes unbundling continues to pay off
Altron is set to report more than triple its earnings for the first half of its current year compared with last year, owing to growth from its remaining businesses after it unbundled Bytes, its biggest asset, nearly two years ago.
On Monday, the group said it expects to report headline earnings per share — which strip out the effects of one-off financial events — of 33c-35c, an increase of between 450% and 483%, compared with 6c for the prior comparative period...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.