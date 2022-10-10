×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Transformed Altron set to more than triple earnings

The group expects Heps to surge 450%-483% as units perform and Bytes unbundling continues to pay off

10 October 2022 - 20:08 Mudiwa Gavaza

Altron is set to report more than triple its earnings for the first half of its current year compared with last year, owing to growth from its remaining businesses after it unbundled Bytes, its biggest asset, nearly two years ago.

On Monday, the group said it expects to report headline earnings per share — which strip out the effects of one-off financial events — of 33c-35c, an increase of between 450% and 483%, compared with 6c for the prior comparative period...

