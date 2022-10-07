WEBINAR | Is your company really protected from cybersecurity attacks?

In theory, you would not set out on a boat with a hole in its hull, however, should your boat spring a leak, your solution should be to get to shore quickly and plug it — rather than buying more buckets to bail with.

Prevention is always better than cure. In cybersecurity terms, that means instituting robust cybersecurity measures that will stand as a constant and intelligent guard against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

In the past year, cybercriminals launched more than 9-million DDoS attacks, with 4.4-million occurring in the second half of 2021. Businesses that ignore these figures, hoping it will not happen to them, do so at their peril.

You might have spent a fortune on cybersecurity measures, but John in admin has chosen to use “John 123” as his password (and your system allowed it) because he cannot remember all the different pins and passwords.

When the cyber or ransomware attack penetrates his meagre defences, it can quickly put your entire business at risk or complete lockout or blackout. Ignorance is not bliss in this situation, which is why educating your employees should be a vital part of training for your staff. It is time to ask: “Do my employees understand the importance of effective cybersecurity?”

Just because your company has antivirus measures in place, do not think you are safe. Like any product or service, these measures are only as effective as the people who use them. It’s not just about partnering with businesses who take security as seriously as you believe you do; it’s about being aware that threats come from within too.

Cyberattacks should be a wake-up call for companies and individual users to secure their devices better. The giant chain of internet-connected devices is just a gilded pathway for attackers to access data that can help them to reach their targets.

“The importance of effective cybersecurity: being responsible in an interconnected world” is the theme for upcoming the Business Day Dialogues, in partnership with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, on October 20 2022 from 10am-11am

To delve deeper into this topic, Alishia Seckam is joined by Tarquin Rohlandt, executive head of connectivity services, and Unathi Mothiba, senior specialist of cyber security, at Liquid Intelligent Technologies. They will get to the bottom of what is considered to be effective network protection and security; how companies should formulate a training programme for their employees; and what to do if your business is hacked.

