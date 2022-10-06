×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom-affiliate Safaricom launches Ethiopian operation

A consortium led by Safaricom won the licence to operate a mobile network in Ethiopia, the first such award to a private group

BL Premium
06 October 2022 - 14:51 Mudiwa Gavaza

A year-and-a-half after receiving the first private-sector licence to provide communications services in the Horn of Africa, Vodacom and its partners have launched operations for Safaricom Ethiopia. This puts another piece in place for Vodacom’s strategy to play in some of Africa’s largest markets. 

On Thursday, Safaricom Ethiopia switched on its mobile telecoms network and services in capital city Addis Ababa. The consortium, called The Global Partnership for Ethiopia (GPE), received a new operating licence there in May 2021...

