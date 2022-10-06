Vodacom-affiliate Safaricom launches Ethiopian operation

Abdul Davids recommends that investors focus on the long term and use the prevailing market volatility as a good opportunity to build their portfolios
Eccentricities and careful ceremonies will mark his visit to the UK, but there will be a rationale somewhere
The president says work is under way to set up a fund to provide support for women entrepreneurs ready to scale up their businesses
Lesufi beat the DA’s Solly Msimanga to the role with 38 votes to the latter's 22, on Thursday
Group plans to start closing the majority of its retail stores in North America next year
Government can help fill the ‘massive’ gap between formal and regulated micro-lending industry, according to Roelof Botha
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
City in newly 'annexed' Ukrainian region comes under attack
Saskia won bronze in the K1 junior women’s category in Portugal and the next day, with sister ValmaJean, secured silver for SA
The audience can expect mobility ideas and innovations and a showcase the latest start-ups in the mobility industry
A year-and-a-half after receiving the first private-sector licence to provide communications services in the Horn of Africa, Vodacom and its partners have launched operations for Safaricom Ethiopia. This puts another piece in place for Vodacom’s strategy to play in some of Africa’s largest markets.
On Thursday, Safaricom Ethiopia switched on its mobile telecoms network and services in capital city Addis Ababa. The consortium, called The Global Partnership for Ethiopia (GPE), received a new operating licence there in May 2021...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Vodacom-affiliate Safaricom launches Ethiopian operation
A consortium led by Safaricom won the licence to operate a mobile network in Ethiopia, the first such award to a private group
A year-and-a-half after receiving the first private-sector licence to provide communications services in the Horn of Africa, Vodacom and its partners have launched operations for Safaricom Ethiopia. This puts another piece in place for Vodacom’s strategy to play in some of Africa’s largest markets.
On Thursday, Safaricom Ethiopia switched on its mobile telecoms network and services in capital city Addis Ababa. The consortium, called The Global Partnership for Ethiopia (GPE), received a new operating licence there in May 2021...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.