×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cell C now ready for new deals, products after recapitalisation

Struggling company says it has a number of new partnerships in the pipeline following a deal struck with Capitec earlier this week

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 20:26 Mudiwa Gavaza

With a more than three-year recapitalisation now finalised, Cell C says it is ready to move forward with new telecom products and deals for the SA market and has signed a deal to underpin Capitec’s new mobile network as part of this mission.

Last week, Cell C’s largest shareholder, Blue Label Telecoms, completed the long-awaited recapitalisation of the troubled mobile operator. Cell C has struggled to make a profit since it opened for business in 2001. It has been laden with long-term debt of R8.7bn, prompting Blue Label and Lesaka Technology (formerly known as Net1), which owns 15%, to write down their combined R7.5bn investment to nil...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.