Blue Label finalises recapitalisation of Cell C

22 September 2022 - 11:13 Mudiwa Gavaza

Blue Label Telecoms has finalised a deal as it completed the long-awaited recapitalisation of mobile provider Cell C. 

“Cell C will be restructured and refinanced with the purpose of deleveraging its balance sheet, providing it with liquidity with which to operate and grow its businesses and to position itself to achieve long-term success for the benefit of its customers, employees, creditors, shareholders and its other stakeholders,” the company said on Thursday. ..

