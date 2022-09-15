Adobe branches into collaborative design with $20bn offer for Figma

Dollar and bond yields edge higher on the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100 basis-point US rate hike next week
Adobe will buy start-up Figma for about $20bn in its biggest deal, the Photoshop maker said on Thursday, bulking up on applications that support online collaboration amid a global shift to hybrid working.
The cash-and-stock deal will give Adobe ownership of a company whose online collaborative platform for designs and brainstorming is used by firms ranging from Zoom Video Communications to Airbnb and Coinbase.
“The combination of Adobe and Figma is transformational and will accelerate our vision for collaborative creativity,” Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said in a statement.
Adobe has sharpened its focus on the collaboration tools space in recent years through acquisitions. It acquired work management platform Workfront in 2020 and cloud-based video collaboration platform Frame.io in 2021.
Still, shares fell 13% in early trading. Some analysts pointed to the size of the deal that could require Adobe to raise debt. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.87bn as of September 2.
“We’re disappointed for the price paid for the company (Figma),” said David Wagner, portfolio manager and equity analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors that owns a 1.5% stake in Adobe.
“It tends to not be a great sign when a company has to acquire to defend share. It’s not a sustainable solution.”
A CNBC report in August said thousands of Microsoft employees were using Figma, putting pressure on the close relationship shared by the software giant with Adobe. Distribution across machines running on Windows helped Adobe gain ubiquity and the companies also sync their products across platforms.
The deal is expected to close in 2023 and San Francisco-based Figma will continue to be led by co-founder and CEO Dylan Field. Either company will have to pay a termination fee of $1bn if they scrap the deal.
Meanwhile, Adobe’s fourth-quarter revenue forecast of $4.52bn came in below the $4.58bn estimated by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
Third-quarter profit also fell nearly 6%, reflecting the hit from a stronger dollar and higher costs.
Reuters
Adobe branches into collaborative design with $20bn offer for Figma
Shares tumble 13% as investors worry the deal could require Adobe to raise debt
