Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Icasa begins work on the next spectrum auction for SA mobile operators

Operators are already asking for more, particularly for 5G rollout, after milestone auction in March

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 17:37 Mudiwa Gavaza

Five months after a historic round of bidding raised more than R14bn for state coffers, SA’s telecom regulator has begun a process for a new auction to license radio frequency spectrum. 

On Thursday the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) announced its intention to start the second phase of the licensing process to make spectrum available to prospective licensees...

BL Premium

