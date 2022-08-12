No formal offer from Rain, says Telkom

Benchmark contracts head for weekly gains as recession fears ease
SA’s third-largest mobile operator Telkom says it has noted telecom peer Rain’s public expression of interest in a tie-up, but no formal offer or proposal has been made.
“If an offer or formal proposal is received from Rain, the board of Telkom will consider it in accordance with its legal obligations,” the firm said in a brief statement on Friday.
On Thursday, the Takeover Regulation Panel had given data-focused mobile operator Rain a public dressing down for issuing a statement about a potential R40bn merger, ordering the firm to withdraw it, as it had no prior approval.
For Rain, a tie-up with Telkom would create a mobile network operator with enough scale, radio frequency spectrum and network infrastructure to challenge MTN and Vodacom.
MTN had expressed interest in acquiring Telkom in July, which would propel it to the status of SA’s largest mobile operator, though some analysts have expressed scepticism that this would get a nod from competition authorities.
This may then set the stage for an unbundling of Telkom, with a possibility of MTN picking up its fibre assets, while Rain may control its mobile operations.
MTN had 35.3-million subscribers in SA at the end of June, while Vodacom had reported 45.46-million at the end of March.
Telkom had 16.9-million active mobile subscribers at the end of March, while Rain has been eyeing a target of 2-million customers.
With Mudiwa Gavaza
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
