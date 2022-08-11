×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Rain approaches Telkom about R40bn merger

The deal, if successful, could upset MTN’s plans to buy the formerly state-owned fixed-line operator

BL Premium
11 August 2022 - 14:54 Mudiwa Gavaza
UPDATED 11 August 2022 - 16:04

Rain has proposed a tie-up with Telkom in a move that the data-only mobile network operator says could help to challenge the dominance of Vodacom and MTN and create a company worth about R40bn. 

The deal, if successful, threatens to throw a spanner in the works of MTN’s ambitions to buy the formerly state-owned fixed-line operator...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.