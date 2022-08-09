×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

The battle for hybrid office and home work in SA

The country is one of those whose employees are most in favour of fully remote employment, study says

09 August 2022 - 19:44 Mudiwa Gavaza

Global networking company Cisco appears to be at odds with SA corporate culture as it fights the return to the status quo of in-person attendance at offices, and continues to advocate for hybrid work environments. 

During Covid-19 lockdowns many companies were forced to adopt remote working to continue operations due to strict restrictions on movement. Using technology, businesses — particularly those in professional services — were able to continue operating during the pandemic. Realising the benefits and flexibility of this shift to remote work, a number of organisations then permanently adopted a hybrid approach in which work can be done either at the office or remotely...

