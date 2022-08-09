Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The miner has instituted projects to decrease the social wage deficit, ranging from education to roads
President laments that scarcely a day passes without reports about men attacking, violating and killing women
Chair Siboniso Duma says province may well support Ramaphosa for a second term
Antitrust suit would be the US justice department’s second case against Google
The Trump-era tariffs on imported metals have been eased for some other countries
In the wake of SAA’s near-demise Comair’s market share crept up to 35%-40% by the time it too collapsed
US semiconductor companies are planning billions of dollars in new investments spurred by government funding
Failure to win on Saturday would put coach Ian Foster and captain under pressure in terms of their future with the team
Nicholas Yell trades SUV for saddle and makes his way from Bot River to Merweville and on to Kruisrivier
Global networking company Cisco appears to be at odds with SA corporate culture as it fights the return to the status quo of in-person attendance at offices, and continues to advocate for hybrid work environments.
During Covid-19 lockdowns many companies were forced to adopt remote working to continue operations due to strict restrictions on movement. Using technology, businesses — particularly those in professional services — were able to continue operating during the pandemic. Realising the benefits and flexibility of this shift to remote work, a number of organisations then permanently adopted a hybrid approach in which work can be done either at the office or remotely...
The battle for hybrid office and home work in SA
The country is one of those whose employees are most in favour of fully remote employment, study says
