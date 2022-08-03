Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Unrelenting strife and disarray means the government should do what it is elected to do: govern
Futana Tebele paints the suspended public protector as a hard worker and praises her for scaling down the case backlog
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
MTN’s Rwanda unit warns inflation and lower voice prices could weigh on its business in the second half
Headwinds likely to persist as costs remain elevated, with some easing brought about by Ukraine grain deal
Nedbank gave a guarded upbeat 2022 outlook and capital projects by government also picked up as the economy recovers
UN secretary-general urges governments to ‘tax these excessive profits’ to support the most vulnerable people
Candice Lill in cross-country cycling as well as Victoria van der Merwe and Desiree Levin in the para bowls pairs bag gongs
From art fairs, game-like curatorship and group shows, these are the exhibitions across SA that you must see this month
MTN’s Rwanda unit says that inflation, an issue plaguing economies around the world, and lower voice prices could weigh on its business in the second half of the year as the operator reported interim data user growth of almost a quarter.
“Inflation in the country reached 16.1% in June 2022, 16 percentage points higher than a year ago — with even higher increases observed in fuel and food commodities,” the mobile provider said on Wednesday...
Data drives growth for MTN Rwanda
