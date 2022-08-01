New Covid-19 lockdowns snuffed out a brief recovery for factory activity in China
MTN has flagged a profit rise of as much as half for its half year to end-June, putting the company’s shares on track for their best day in two weeks on Monday morning.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise by between 40% and 50% from the previous period’s R3.87, Africa’s largest mobile operator said in a brief update, meaning this profit measure could be almost triple 2019’s R1.95...
MTN’s shares lift after it flags profit rise of as much as half
Headline earnings per share could rise by 50%, the mobile operator says, which would be almost triple pre-pandemic levels
