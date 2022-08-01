×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN’s shares lift after it flags profit rise of as much as half

Headline earnings per share could rise by 50%, the mobile operator says, which would be almost triple pre-pandemic levels

BL Premium
01 August 2022 - 09:54 Karl Gernetzky

MTN has flagged a profit rise of as much as half for its half year to end-June, putting the company’s shares on track for their best day in two weeks on Monday morning.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise by between 40% and 50% from the previous period’s R3.87, Africa’s largest mobile operator said in a brief update, meaning this profit measure could be almost triple 2019’s R1.95...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.