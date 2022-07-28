US crude oil stockpiles fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, against expectations of a 1-million-barrel drop
Loss of Brics coherence could make Commonwealth an increasingly important partner for SA
The health sector is responsible for most of the nonpayment of invoices at provincial level across all provinces, particularly in Gauteng
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says only if the ANC ran a cash-in-transit heist ring would it know when it would have enough money to pay staff
Michael Avery speaks to to Brian Kantor and Hugo Pienaar
PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
Former journalist faces up to 15 years in jail but refuses to retract criticism of Ukraine war
Boks brace themselves for a backlash from the New Zealand team after their series defeat to Ireland
No Time To Die props and other memorabilia will be auctioned with proceeds going to charities
Karooooo has reported record earnings for its first quarter ending in May, propped up by easing restrictions in Asia and a recovery in demand for SA.
Karooooo, headquartered in Singapore, is positioning itself as a leading global mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that provides real-time data analytics to the transportation and logistics sectors...
Karooooo reports record earnings for its first quarter
Despite higher production costs and electronic-component shortages, the company’s total revenue is up 28% to R801m
