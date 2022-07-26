×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom moves to block SIU investigation

The Special Investigating Unit has been given scope to look into allegations of corruption and malfeasance in the company’s affairs dating as far back as 2006

26 July 2022 - 17:44 Mudiwa Gavaza

Telkom, which is the subject of a takeover bid by rival MTN, has filed court papers aimed at blocking an investigation into its ill-fated operations in Nigeria and Mauritius more than a decade ago. 

In January, President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered a probe of Telkom’s forays in the two countries, giving the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) wide scope to look into allegations of corruption and malfeasance in the company’s affairs dating as far back as 2006...

