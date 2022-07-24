×

‘Aware’ AI chatbot claim gets Google engineer the sack

Company says software worker’s claim on LaMDA is ‘wholly unfounded’

24 July 2022 - 20:11 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/SDECORET
Alphabet’s Google said on Friday it has dismissed a senior software engineer who claimed the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot LaMDA was a self-aware person. Google, who put software engineer Blake Lemoine on leave last month, said he had violated company policies and that it found his claims on LaMDA “wholly unfounded”.

“It’s regrettable that despite lengthy engagement on this topic, Blake still chose to persistently violate clear employment and data security policies that include the need to safeguard product information,” a Google spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

In 2021 Google said that LaMDA — Language Model for Dialogue Applications — was built on the company’s research showing Transformer-based language models trained on dialogue could learn to talk about essentially anything.

Google and many leading scientists were quick to dismiss Lemoine’s views as misguided, saying LaMDA is simply a complex algorithm designed to generate convincing human language.

Lemoine’s dismissal was first reported by Big Technology, a tech and society newsletter.

Google not final judge about whether computers have feelings

Tech giant’s grip on AI research and its ham-fisted treatment of dissenting voices is troubling
Opinion
1 month ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Google’s ghost in the machine: haunting and lamentation in the AI division

Can the internet giant be blamed for suspending the engineer who said chatbot LaMDA has a soul?
Opinion
1 month ago

TOM EATON: We live in the days of miracle and wonder

South Africans have long been asking questions scientists and philosophers agonise over
Opinion
1 month ago

Google suspends engineer after he claims its AI is sentient

The Alphabet unit placed the researcher on paid leave early last week on claims he breached the firm’s confidentiality policy
News
1 month ago
