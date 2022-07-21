×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Liquid uses new investment to bolster cybersecurity offering

Liquid Intelligent Technologies launches the first in a series of cybersecurity centres that will manage the growing threat of cyber attacks to governments and enterprises

BL Premium
21 July 2022 - 16:27 Mudiwa Gavaza

Strive Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies, which recently raised R860m in new investment, has opened a new cybersecurity unit in Midrand, as part of the group’s expansion into IT services.

In 2021, Masiyiwa’s Econet launched Cassava, separating growth units such as fintech, cloud, cybersecurity, data centres, renewable energy, fibre and a super app under one roof, as the group doubles down on a future beyond the traditional telecom business...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.